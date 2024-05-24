Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Bernie and John, I don't believe that we will actually have a debate between Biden and Trump. I suspect Biden will find and excuse to cancel. Biden has a problem putting a sentence together, how will he survive an hour and a half debate? Your thoughts. — Ed W.

From John: Hi Ed. I think, barring some personal or national crisis, the debates will indeed happen. It’s worth remembering that people were saying the same thing about Biden going into the 2020 presidential debates. And to everyone’s surprise, Biden did okay. Trump, on the other hand, turned that first debate into an absolute s***show, and all Biden had to do was act relatively normal in order to win it. Everyone knew Biden came away looking better that night, and some may recall that Trump and his team even cartoonishly accused Biden of being on some enhancement-performing drug.

That said, Biden has gone further downhill since 2020. Everyone sees that as well. I don’t expect him to perform well, but I also think it’s entirely possible that Trump will hand him another debate victory.

From Bernie: I don’t think either Biden or Trump can back out at this point. Trump supporters think he couldn’t possibly lose to a man he says can’t put two sentences together. But he can lose and if he does it won’t be Joe Biden who defeats him. Read my column that goes up on Monday for my reasoning.

Bernie, The 130,000 Indiana voters that voted for Nikki, I wonder how many were Democrats? I believe Bill O’Reilly stated that this is what happened in one of his newscasts last week. Your thoughts? —Lou S.

Legitimate question, Lou. Don’t know for sure — but there are Dems out there who are having trouble voting for Biden … and might be open to a Trump-Haley ticket. So let’s not automatically downplay the Indiana vote. Even if a lot of her support came from Democrats, it might still help Republicans if she were on the ticket — which she will not be.

Bernie and John, Politicians have always pandered, but it seems like it’s gotten worse in this era. I’ve noticed being a blue collar worker that Trump and his acolytes in the media pander to blue collar workers exactly as the Democrats pander to minorities. As if to say blue collar workers owe their votes to Trump like minorities supposedly owe their votes to democrats. Sickening all around, your thoughts? —Ed G.

From John: I agree, Ed. It’s off the charts. Today’s politicians are more comfortable than ever telling political bases exactly what they want to hear… no matter how empty or dishonest their words are. And sadly, lip-service is often all it takes to keep those bases engaged. The politicians a lot of times don’t even have to deliver anything. The rhetoric is enough.

From Bernie: I’m with you, Ed. Pandering isn’t new but I don’t remember it being this bad. Today’s pols are like cable TV: both pander to a particular audience for fearing of losing them if they don’t. We can use a few leaders who tell voters not what they want to hear but what they need to hear.

Bernie, what do you think about this flag story trying to link Sam Alito to support for January 6? The evidence feels very thin to me. An upside down flag? A pine tree flag? This means he’s pro January 6? I don’t get it. — Ben G.