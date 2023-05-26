Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying members. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Let’s get started:

How much of that Russian BS story caused the post traumatic retribution disorder we’re now experiencing? The Boy Who Cried Wolf is an Aesop fable come true. The FBI, CIA, and DOJ are shattered pieces. — Thomas P.

As I say in my recent column, a lot of journalist went along with the “Russian BS story” because they hoped it was true. They’ll never admit it, but the loathing of Donald Trump, I think it’s safe to say, contributed to the many stories that turned out not to be true.

[Regarding this week’s “Off the Cuff”], will that lack of personal responsibility theory lawsuit work for generational welfare folks finding it easier to crank out kids and live on the government dole rather than, well, you know? I think I already know the answer! — Scott K.

Personal responsibility is an idea the left thinks is not worthy of serious discussion. I think most Americans, disagree. If you steal a car, the thief should be the focus of our attention — not the car company. But it’s the world we live in.

This week, the NAACP, believe it or not, issued a “travel advisory” to black Americans for the state of Florida, because of “Governor Ron DeSantis’ aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools.” This reminds me of the “Jim Crow” stuff that Biden tried to sell about Georgia’s voting laws, and it’s just another example of how much of a joke the NAACP has become. I have to believe that most black Americans don’t even take this stuff seriously anymore, and I’m wondering if you think political race-baiting has finally jumped the shark (which I think would be a good thing). — Ben G.