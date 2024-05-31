Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Sir Bernie & Sir John: Biden’s toying with the idea of welcoming “Palestinian refugees from Gaza” into the U.S. (I guess he forgot about the Ukrainian refugees for some reason). Yes, I realize this is nothing more than shameless pandering, but seriously! Who the hell among Democratic politicians actually believes that it would be a good idea to import a group of people who actively HATE western society—especially after the buyers’ remorse that Sweden and France and Great Britain are struggling with currently? If Biden wins re-election before this foolhardy nonsense begins, do you think he and the Dems will actually make good on this crap since he will no longer need to pander to the Islamic radicals in Michigan and other areas? Your thoughts please. —“Open Invitations To Vipers & Jackals” regards from The Emperor

From John: From what I understand, Emperor, the idea being considered is to help U.S. citizens bring over their Palestinian family members who are trying to escape the war. I don’t know if it’s political pandering, a sincere humanitarian effort, or a combination of both; I haven’t seen much in the way of details, and it may not even happen. What I do know is that hundreds of thousands of Ukraine refugees have been admitted to the United States since the Russian invasion began, so I’m having trouble following your “forgot about” snark.

There is a greater risk, of course, when taking in people from places that largely hate us, as opposed to places that largely like us. Lots of vetting would have to be done to lower that risk, and even then… you may well end up with some radical, anti-American people. We’ve seen it here and elsewhere, so it’s by no means a trivial concern.

From Bernie: Who knows if this will actually happen. A cynic might conclude that his plan is simply talk to win over Muslims in Michigan, a key battleground state. And you know what your Highness: a cynic might be right.

Bernie, any thoughts on the mass layoffs at Media Matters? — Ben G.

No. I guess the folks funding Media Matters think they’re not getting their money’s worth. Even Mr. Soros has his limits.

Gentlemen: Who was the best interviewer you have ever seen and who is the best interviewer active today? What qualities do these persons possess that cause you to esteem them so highly? Finally, do the best interviewers necessarily make the best debate moderators? Why or why not? Thanks! — Richard G.