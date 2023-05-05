Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying members. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Let’s get started:

Bernie, it could be inferred that President Biden’s cognitive condition is such that he is not capable of making such a significant decision as to whether he should run again. That cannot be said for Jill Biden and she knows better than all but a few of her husband’s mental state. Despite her likely knowledge, she is in agreement with him running and, I believe, putting the country at great risk. Why would she do that? — lensattic

She knows he wants to run, so perhaps she’s helping him do what he wants. That’s the nature of many relationships. But if she really believes he’s not up to the job, she’s not doing the country any favors. And neither is Joe.

Hi Bernie. I’m hearing rumblings of RFK Jr. as a possible Democratic nominee. What are your thoughts: i.e. Biden suddenly thinking of retiring might be an option, and maybe we’d have RFK Jr. vs. DeSantis. (Even with holding my nose, I can’t say the T word.) Thanks. — Phyllis C.

RFK Jr has 19 percent of the Democratic vote — and he just entered the race. But … while he almost certainly won’t be the party’s nominee, he still could cause Joe Biden problems. If Biden won’t debate, RFK Jr might very well ask, “What’s he afraid of?” And voters may start asking the same thing.

Bernie, good column [on Monday]. Very disturbing subject. And you know what’s most disturbing about this whole (you know what) mess? The fact that all these woke folks are very concerned about what anyone and everyone thinks about them. What’s missing in their gender addled minds is the concept of us, we, ourselves, or any other term which speaks about groups or teams. And to continue on with your scenario where troops were storming beaches or buildings, or police conducting a search warrant, or the Kansas City Chiefs lining up for a play; none of these scenarios involve an individual complaining about how the sergeant or team leader or the quarterback addressed them. Honestly, how do they expect to exist in the real world? I guess as long as we continue to let them whine they’ll continue to annoy us. Hopefully someday, they’ll really “woke” up. Pardon me if I don’t hold my breath. — Rodney A.

Gender activists, like so many other activists, are convinced they have right on their side. They’re taken seriously by a relative few — but that few often includes major corporations that can punish anyone who doesn’t follow the woke code. I’m hoping more people think the way Homey the Clown thinks — and says, “Homey don’t play that game.” If there are enough of us, the silliness will fade away — slowly.

So many young people that identify as They/Them and other(s) are so totally confused about their sexuality leaving high school or college. Our education system was and should be designed to help them find their path for the future and the education to do so. What happened? — Tim H.