Bernie, you have suggested the Dem convention could echo the one in 1968. Will those protesters also visit the Republican convention? — lensattic

Maybe, but they know they have more influence with Democrats than with Republicans, so they’ll be out in full force in Chicago this summer. But they may show up at the GOP convention hoping to disrupt Republicans too.

I'm curious if you saw where Dan Rather went back to CBS for an interview and reflected on his exit from the company. What did you take away from his comments? In a related question, did you see where ABC's George Stephanopoulos said this year's election can't be treated normally? What are your thoughts on his statement. Thanks. — Warren M.

I saw only a clip of what Dan said on CBS Sunday Morning, so I don’t feel comfortable weighing in on the interview. As for Stephanopoulos: In case you missed it, here’s what he said:

"It’s all too easy to fall into reflexive habits, to treat this as a normal campaign, where both sides embrace the rule of law, where both sides are dedicated to a debate based on facts and the peaceful transfer of power. But that is not what’s happening this election year. Those bedrock tenets of democracy are being tested in a way we haven’t seen since the Civil War. It’s a test for the candidates, for those of us in the media, and for all of us as citizens…"

It’s not clear what George wants the media to do — but I can guess: Treat Trump as a threat to democracy and Biden as a regular, “normal” candidate. Bias? What bias, right?

John and Bernie, any idea when these campus protests will end? They are getting increasingly violent. Green Party candidate Jill Stein was whacked in the head with a bicycle and people are saying she might need stitches. Also, what did you make of the WH Correspondents Dinner? Personally, I thought it was refreshing to see Biden make fun of himself. Trump could NEVER do that. Shows humanity and decency, as well as a sense of humor to me. Your thoughts? — ethan

From John: Hi Ethan. The protests on campuses will end with the school year (though they may return in the fall, probably dependent on the situation in the Middle East).

Regarding your second question, I’m a big fan of comical self-deprecation from people in power, especially people in public power. I think it’s disarming, and generally good for the public tone and broader culture. I suppose it’s one of the reasons I liked George W. Bush, on a personal level, so much. Extreme arrogance has the opposite effect.

From Bernie: I think the protests will temporarily end when classes end later this month. Students will go home and campuses will be relatively calm. But the protests will resume in August at the Democratic National Convention.

As for the WH Correspondence Dinner: You’re right, Trump is incapable of making fun of himself — especially in front of a hostile crowd. Even if it’s supposed to be for a few minutes of good time laughs. Biologically, psychologically … incapable! But, yes, Biden told a few jokes at his own expense — but he also told more than a few about Trump.

Bernie and John: I keep hearing the argument from the MAGA types (including in the media) that we need Trump back in the White House to deal with all these ugly and sometimes violent protests. But I’m not sure what these people are talking about. As ugly as the stuff we’re seeing right now on campuses is, it pales in comparison to the very violent riots that took place while Trump was president. What am I missing? — Alex D.