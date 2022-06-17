Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying members.I appreciate you all signing up and joining me. Thank you.

In Hockey you misbehave they send you to the penalty box. I suggest the Senate and House have a penalty box so when they personally attack a SCOTUS member, they are forced to sit in that penalty box with no voting rights throughout the sessions for two months. Only potty breaks. Yes, I’m being ridiculous, but SCOTUS should be the one area of government free from personal attacks and threats from politicians. -- Tim H.

The reason it works in hockey is because hockey players have higher standards and more moral clarity than politicians. They take their punishment without a big song and dance. But ... the inevitable whining that would come when a politician is sent to the penalty box would be unbearable.

Bernie, I’ve never understood the woke DA. I know many liberals think the justice system unfairly targets minorities but what about all of the minority victims? It’s undisputed that the overwhelming majority of the victims of the crimes these DAs ignore are minorities. How can these DAs say they are standing up for these communities when their policies support and help those who commit crimes in these communities? -- Joe M.

May I respectfully suggest, Joe, where you're going wrong? You're being rational. The woke DAs are not. They're hell-bent on ideology. They're somehow capable of doing just what you say: Playing down the plight of minority victims so they can feel good about themselves by showing how concerned they are for minority criminals. Makes no sense, right?