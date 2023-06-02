Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying members. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Let’s get started:

Given [Biden’s] penchant for plagiarism, it’s not surprising Biden would borrow from Tina Turner’s hit and title his theme song, “What’s Truth Got to Do With It?” And he subscribes to Mark Twain’s theory that truth is the most important thing we have so we must conserve it. It’s amazing that the media lets him get away with this for the most part. It makes them look as bad doesn’t it? — lensattic

When journalists take sides, yes, it does make them look bad. And just so people know you were having fun, that’s not exactly the title of Tina Turner’s song.

I'm surprised at Amanpour's response to the Trump town hall, but that seems to be across their viewer base according to some. I wonder if she's pandering to their audience? I believe, Bernie, it's as you state. The viewers go to CNN and Fox to see and hear want they want to see and hear. They can't let loose their curiosity to see and hear something outside of their political bubble. — Tim H.

I do think Ms. Amanpour is sincere — though just plain wrong. I think she really believes it’s a bad idea to let Donald Trump speak not only in a town hall type forum, but apparently in other places. Remember, she said that unless what he says could be backed up by evidence in a court of law, editors should treat him the way they treated Sen. Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s — not cover what he says and he’ll fade away. Ms. Amanpour has every right to want Trump to also fade away — but what she’s proposing is politics, not journalism.

Ron DeSantis is finally counter-punching Trump. He’s pointing out that Trump is attacking him from the Left, that he added $7.8 trillion to the national debt, that he failed to deliver all kinds of campaign promises while in office, and that he failed on his pandemic leadership (while pointing out that Trump has been praising the job Andrew Cuomo did). I like it, and am hoping for more. Do you think we’ll start seeing DeSantis build back some momentum in the polls? — Ben G.