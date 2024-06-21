Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

A quick reminder first

When submitting questions for the weekly Q&As, please limit your questions to just a few sentences (three or four tops). We’ve received complaints from subscribers about the length of these sessions. People don’t mind long answers so much, but they don’t like having to read through long-winded, often commentary-filled questions to get to those answers. Thank you, and we appreciate your help and understanding.

Let’s get started:

It’s sometimes said that the VP pick has little to do with winning but given both candidates’ ages, never in my long lifetime has a VP pick been more crucial. Was there another one of greater importance than this election? —lensattic

Not in recent memory. A vote for Joe Biden may be a vote for President Kamala Harris, given Biden’s age and his physical and mental “limitations.” As for Donald Trump: He needs to pick someone who at least comes off as normal, unlike the man at the top of the ticket. So yes, Len, this time around the VP pick will matter more than in the past.

Bernie, I'm still awaiting that hook coming off stage left and yanking Biden out of the race. Have you and John changed your opinion on my prognostication? — Tim H.

From John: Hi Tim. Believe me, I’d love for that hook to come, but I’m just not convinced there’s logistically enough time for it to happen. I guess the fact that the Democratic party hasn’t yet officially selected its nominee may at least leave open the possibility. If the logistics do indeed allow for it, I think the best thing the party could do is sideline Biden and Harris, and draft someone like Governor Josh Shapiro. Do I think that will happen? No.

From Bernie: There you go, Tim, making sense again. I still think he’ll get to the finish line but with each passing day I’m starting to wonder if I’m right. I’m starting to hear Hillary is in the wings. But I’d be very surprised if Biden goes and she enters. Thought I’d throw that out to shake things up a bit.

Departing from politics, I have a couple of sports business questions for you gentlemen. Legalized sports gambling - good idea or bad idea? Allowing institutional investors (ie. hedge funds) to own professional sports teams - good idea or bad idea? — Steve R.

From John: Hi Steve. As someone who has virtually no interest in sports or gambling, I haven’t put much thought into these topics. As a small-government guy, I think any government restrictions on such matters should be decided locally, but I guess I don’t have strong views either way.

From Bernie: What I don’t like about gamblers is that they don’t care if their team wins or looses — all they care about is if the team beat the spread. So they’re not fans as much as they are gamblers. That said, we allow lotteries, why no sports betting? As for hedge fund guys owning pro teams: Why not? They made money being good at business … and pro sports is big business. But not all of them know what they’re getting into. Good thing they can afford to lose big time.

With your background as a journalist asking a question for a real answer with information and not just fluff, put yourself in the moderator's chair for the upcoming debate. What is the biggest question you would ask Joe Biden? And then Donald Trump. Who knows, maybe Jake Tapper and Dana Bash are avid Q&A readers and will see your queries and use them, giving you credit, of course. — Warren M.