Bernie, you’ve made the point a number of times that EVERYTHING is politicized these days, and I can’t think of a better example of that the OceanGate Titanic submarine story that will likely end in tragedy (it may have already by the time this question is posted). The left has been making hay out of how filthy-rich the people onboard were, and also that one of them was a Republican donor. The right has been blaming wokeness for what happened because of some comment the CEO made about diversity hiring. This stuff makes me so spiteful of our political culture. — Ben G.

We still don’t know how much damage this polarization is doing to America. If even this is politicized, we can’t come together on anything. I’m not losing sleep over climate change. But this? This is really damaging the very soul of our country.

That the Democrats trotted out a former president to take on Tim Scott suggests they are taking him more seriously than you are, Bernie. Why did they do that? If you are right, it seems they are wasting their powder. -- lensattic

While I don’t think Tim Scott will win the GOP nomination, it’s not at all accurate to conclude that I don’t take him seriously. In fact, I take him very seriously. Here’s why: He represents a serious threat to a major U.S. political party — the Democratic Party. And Democrats are taking Tim Scott very seriously too — not because they think he’ll win the nomination, but because they’re afraid their black voters might listen to him and like what he’s saying. I’ve got a column entirely on this subject that will go live Monday morning. Let me know what you think of it.

In defending their stances on "gender affirmation care" for minors, the left constantly cites the major health care associations (AMA, etc.) who strenuously favor such procedures. To which I say, "Of course they do." Like any industry, the Doctor-Pharma Complex will advocate for their own business model. They have also discovered that these radical procedures set up a customer base in perpetuity. Hormones, puberty blockers, mental health care, etc. will go on for the life of the patient. Am I being too simplistic, or how do you explain this explosion of radical gender ideology? People are crazy, but they are also rational and respond to incentives. — Steve R.