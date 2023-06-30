Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying members. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Let’s get started:

Gerald Ford made the decision, against popular opinion, to Pardon Nixon. I don’t see that in Trump’s future. Though predictions about the future are difficult, I’m seeing a hung jury and possibly an acquittal. My legal knowledge is dismal at best, but all it takes is one or more Trumpsters on the jury. I’m leaning this way. What’s your Prognosis Bernie? — Tim H.

I can easily see a hung jury. Maybe a conviction. But not an acquittal. And that holds for all the trials he’ll face. As for a pardon: If he’s convicted I’m absolutely certain of this one thing … he will pardon himself. I’d bet the ranch on that.

There is a growing media consensus - I think - that the whistleblowers accusing the DOJ of blocking investigators looking into the Hunter Biden probe are at least credible people. We will see where this goes, but with each passing day there are more reasons piling up for why Biden should bow out. Would be great if Trump did too. This country needs a reboot, not a replay. — Justin B.

I also think the whistleblowers come off as credible — notably the one who has gone public. The anonymous whistleblower also seems credible, since he’s pretty much telling the same story. And even liberals in the media are no longer looking the other way. But … unless a smoking gun develops, Biden will stay in, I believe. Trump too.

Question for you and John: What would you say you got most wrong about the Trump presidency, and also the Biden presidency (so far)? — Alex D.