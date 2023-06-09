Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying members. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Let’s get started:

Bernie, do you agree that the R’s having so many hats in the ring is a negative? They won’t do it but those who have thrown their hats in the ring should meet and cast ballots for who should get into the primaries. Each candidate would get three votes but no one could vote for themselves and then the top three move on to the primaries. I doubt Trump would be in the top three. — lensattic

The more hats in the ring, the better it is for Donald Trump. The longer they stay in the more it will look like 2016 all over again. As for your plan, interesting idea but as you yourself said, “They won’t do it.” At some level, they all think they have a chance of winning.

Republican campaigns should focus on "Do we really want Kamala as President one day?" Biden may stumble through this first term but there doesn't seem to be a chance of him making it through a second term. Without a change in the ticket, is there anyone in this country who wants to see Kamala in the Oval Office? Extremely scary. — Paul M.

I’m with you. Republicans should hammer away at that one message: A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris. And if Biden still wins it tells you all you need to know about how voters feel about the GOP candidate.

Bernie, Chris Licht is out at CNN. Is this a good or bad thing for journalism? — Ben G.