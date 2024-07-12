Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Bernie, Who is responsible in the media for covering up Biden’s health issues? The on air personalities or the Company CEO’s they work for? And, will anyone be held accountable? Also, Thank you for your journalistic integrity! — Rob O.

Thanks for the kind words, Rob. Much appreciated. There’s no memo issued by the CEOs … the problem is that too much of journalism is so biased that if liberals in the media detest Donald Trump (as many of them do) they’ll show little interest or curiosity in stories that might hurt Joe Biden and help Trump. I’m writing a column on this for next week.

Bernie and John: "The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command." A media quote from last week's debate commentary? No, this is a direct passage from George Orwell's "1984". Can you comment on if this is an exaggerated comparison to today's political and media climate, or is this a dead-on analogy? — Steve R.

From John: Sadly, Steve, I think it sums up our political and political-media culture to a tee. And I’m talking about both sides of the aisle.

From Bernie: In the case of President Biden’s mental fragility … the Democratic Party told us to believe what they told us, and not what we saw about the president. But the debate changed things, somewhat. Some Dems are still telling us he’s as sharp as a tack, but others, fearing a Trump victory, are saying Joe’s gotta go. Orwell was brilliant and nailed what’s going on now — as he nailed so many other things about a corrupt government culture.

Gentlemen: it’s been suggested by Michael Moore and some others that the best shot the Dems have of beating Trump would be to nominate Michelle Obama, who, to my knowledge, has expressed zero interest in running even if she likely would defeat Trump. This would get the Dems around the embarrassing problem of abandoning Kamala Harris. I ask you both: do you think Mrs Obama could be convinced to do this to “save democracy” from the MAGAs? And how do you think Kamala Harris would take this? THAT would be interesting. — “Michelle Obama To The Rescue!” regards from The Emperor

From John: The baseless notion that Michelle Obama is going to run for president has been an obsession on the right for years now (for reasons I can’t explain), so I’m surprised to hear that a big lefty like Michael Moore is also talking about it. Like you said, Emperor, she’s expressed no interest in the job, and I have no reason to believe she’ll ever feel differently. If Biden withdraws, and the Democrats feel that jettisoning Harris is also vital to winning the election, they should just bite the bullet and do whatever it takes (legally, of course) to make it happen, regardless of the identity-politics conundrum. This may include making huge promises to Harris to compel her to step away amicably. I actually think Harris holds a lot of political leverage at the moment.

From Bernie: No. And to ask how Kamala would take that, is so beyond moot that I’ll pass on an answer, Your Worship.

The good news is that unlike in 2020, the GOP actually released a party platform this year. The bad news, if you’re a conservative, is that it’s no longer pro-life, pro-gun, pro-free-market, pro-free-trade, pro-foreign-allies, or pro-entitlement reform. Can we finally all agree that the conservative movement is dead, and that it’s not the fault of the Democrats but rather MAGA Republicans? — Ben G.