Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying members. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Let’s get started:

I went to a Catholic law school. While covering affirmative action, my constitutional law professor said the admissions committee felt two demographics were under-represented in the school, blacks and Protestants. Out of a class of 150, there were three blacks and three Protestants, and there was an overlap. I was surprised how many Catholic classmates thought there were too many Protestants in the class. So, in light of the Supreme Court decision, is a college or university affiliated with a Christian denomination barred from trying to recruit students of other faiths, in order to achieve a religious balance? — Kent F.

First, Kent … I’m not a lawyer. That said, it’s my understanding that the Court barred race-based affirmative action in college admissions. It said nothing about whether admission officers can seek out students from various faiths. So I would think a Catholic college could recruit students from Catholic high schools. But — and again, I’m not a lawyer — if the school receives federal aid I don’t believe it could actually bar students based on their religion.

I am currently reading “Ike and Dick” by Jeffrey Frank which describes many events in the 1950’s when Nixon invited MLK to meet and MLK voted for Ike along with many Black leaders. Given that LBJ could not have gotten the Civil Rights Act of 1964 passed without the Senator Dirksen-led Republicans, where did the party go wrong or what did the Democrats do right that lost the growing support for Republicans by Black leaders? Do you agree that loss has resulted in lost presidential and many Senate and House elections over the past 50 years? — lensattic

I’ve read a little on this subject, and it looks like blacks switched over, in big numbers, to the Democratic Party when LBJ pushed the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Before that, Democrats didn’t have a lock on black voters. And about that time, the GOP looked like it was anti-black, despite the fact that Sen. Dirksen marshaled Republican support for the legislation. And yes, the black vote has been crucial to Democratic victories since. Republicans can win some of that vote back — all they need is about 20% — and if they get that, Democrats would have a time time winning the White House again.

“Trump’s legal matters..” - and they’re all opinion based. Trump telling people to protest is not an insurrection-nor is it inciting a riot. You two don’t think so but I and others do. As for legal matters, your “Get Trump Zone” says nothing about Biden’s influence peddling, money laundering, Comer’s investigation therewith, the FBI recalcitrance, and hard evidence based on Biden’s number two son’s abandoned laptop. Any thoughts on the voter integrity bill being pushed where voter ID is necessary and where voter rolls are purged of invalid persons? - and where the usual democrat stooges are outraged as a result? Comparing Trump and Biden is like comparing a leg sprain to a leg break. At least with Trump, one can walk. — Thomas P.