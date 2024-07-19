Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

A quick reminder first

When submitting questions for the weekly Q&As, please limit your questions to just a few sentences (three or four tops). We’ve received complaints from subscribers about the length of these sessions. People don’t mind long answers so much, but they don’t like having to read through long-winded, often commentary-filled questions to get to those answers. Thank you, and we appreciate your help and understanding.

Let’s get started:

There seems to be some flirtation among Democrats to support non-citizen rights to vote, even in federal elections. In the context of 'Threats to Democracy' - overblown or legit concern? — Ryan

They’ll get away with it in some places for local elections, but they won’t get far with federal elections. As far as “Threats to Democracy” … Dems would say “No” — everybody else likely will say “YES!”

Mr G & Mr D, often the second casualty following a situation similar to the attempt on Mr Trump is, sadly, the truth. Confusion, bias, ax-grinding, and outright fabrications enter the scene. After reflecting on the event for a few days, what is your take on the coverage from both visual and print media? We do know that one of the cable news networks (their initials escape my memory at the moment) on line first headline was about the fall Trump took on stage. You don't think that was bias, do you? — Gregg H.

From John: I think it’s important to note that in today’s news-media environment, we’re dealing with a rush-to-be first 24/7-online news cycle. Some of the problematic mainstream-media headlines that people on the Right have been holding up as proof of political bias were, I believe, more attributable to a “fog of war” situation. News organizations wanted to report what they believed was happening, but details were scant in the heat of the moment. To criticize them for that is fair, but I don’t think it amounts to political bias. Other outlets that framed the story weirdly, after adequate information was available, obviously don’t have that excuse.

From Bernie: In situations like this we often see journalists going with rumors and getting things wrong. But, as John says, that doesn’t translate to bias. Besides, there are too many news outlets for me to give a reliable answer to your question. I had no immediate problems with what I was watching.

Bernie and John: I have two theories about Joe Biden and want to get your thoughts:

Like an athlete with a concussion, Biden is not aware of his brain injury and therefore is not mindful of his own compromised mental abilities. He proceeds to the election as if everyone else is wrong and crazy. Biden is FULLY aware of his cognitive decline, but unlike Clinton (age 54), W. Bush (62), and Obama (55) when they left office, Biden cannot look forward to a Third Act of relevancy and generational income. At 81, this is it for both Biden and his family, which explains why he is hanging on in apparent denial of his own reality and why Dr. Jill, Hunter, Joe’s brother and Joe’s sister are encouraging him to do so. — Steve R.

From John: Hi Steve. I’m pretty much with you on #1. I don’t think Biden recognizes the extent of his cognitive decline, and I think he’s in denial of the serious concerns (including political concerns) that voters have. I think personal pride and personal legacy are what’s keeping him in this race, and that’s not a good reason to stay in.

From Bernie: He’s convinced himself, Steve, that he’s AOK — which supports theory #1 … that he’s right and everyone else doesn’t get it.

Bernie & John: You guys are right. Reasonable campaigning derives from the top. Both Biden and Trump are responsible for setting the message. But one question…How much does our public school system, parents, the village who raise kids according to Hillary have to do with this? This shooter apparently was bullied every day, sat at lunch by himself. Where are the school officials, social workers, parents, and the Village? This problem is deep and a plague on our country. We are raising killers. — Tim H.