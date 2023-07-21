Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying members. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Let’s get started:

So far there is one Democrat (the whistleblower) who is sharing the facts. Is there one Democrat in Congress who will ask the tough question ala Senator Baker’s “What did the president know and when did he know it?” — lensattic

Excellent question … and I fear the answer is NO … Democrats want to only talk about Trump’s idiocy and pretend Biden is Winston Churchill. Very sad.

We are 2 1/2 years into the Biden administration and no "bombshell" books yet from Bob Woodward or anyone else. Woodward wrote several books during the Trump years to garner big headlines and acclaim. From the Afghanistan debacle to the southern border to Covid vaccinations, the Ukraine war and his spending sprees not to mention attention that could be paid to his many gaffes and his ne'er-do-well son Hunter, it seems like there's plenty to write about. There was a whole cottage industry for Trump books. What do you think is behind the dearth of Biden books? Thanks. — Warren M.

Great observation, Warren. My guess is that they don’t want to write about someone they’re rooting for. A book about how great Joe Biden is won’t sell more than 3 or 4 copies. A book that makes Biden look bad is not only something they don’t want to write about —but it’s also something the mostly liberal publishing business wouldn’t want any part of.

Bernie and John, voting is personal to me. I vote based upon the best interests of my business and family. I understand why, but don’t have a lot of respect for people that vote strictly for their party candidates. Yes, I voted for the very liberal Paul Wellstone from Minnesota. He was a strong supporter of small business and always attended our local meetings when invited. Had Bill Clinton been capable of running a third term, he may have had my vote. The 90’s was great and I credit Bill and Ronnie for that. I voted third party in 2016.

Now comes RFK, jr. I’ve donated to his campaign and many of my conservative friends have as well. On Fox & Friends this morning it appears that he is getting a lot of donations via traditional republicans. Go figure! Here’s my take, I want Biden and Trump out. RFK isn’t perfect, but I believe he could easily beat Trump and he isn’t Biden. Your guys take? I know the vaccine issue is a consideration, but he’s softening his tone on that. — Tim H.