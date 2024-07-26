Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

With the Trump assassination attempt - a lot to sort out yet, but we can at least already conclude the Secret Service had a massive failure. To what extent do you see a clear & unmistakable connection of that failure to DEI policies? — Ryan

From John: It was a massive Secret Service failure for sure, the exact nature of which I’m sure we’ll learn more. I’m not sure I understand your DEI assertion though. What am I missing?

From Bernie: Let’s not blame DEI for everything that goes wrong. I don’t think even speculating about it is a good idea — absent any evidence that leads in that direction.

Why is this a gun issue — and not a crazy person issue? Uh, because a 20 year old got their hands on a semi automatic rifle (from his father) and tried to kill the President? Really Bernie, I expected better from you, but you took the easy way out with the crazy people excuse. That has been the typical Republican response for incidents of gun violence for decades instead of addressing the root cause - relatively easy access to firearms. — FDM

Let me repeat what I wrote earlier: If you gave a bunch of AR type rifles to everybody on my block and added a few hundred handguns for good measure, there wouldn’t be one illegal use of any of those guns. If guns are the problem, shouldn’t we expect that premise to be wrong — trust me, I know the people on my block, and I’m not wrong. FDM, I’m all for sensible gun laws … and all for laws that prohibit certain kinds of people to have guns. I believe the Second Amendment, like all the others, is NOT absolute. But sometimes it really is a crazy person issue. And for the record, I’m not a Republican, even if there are Republicans who think the way I do about this. Neither am I a member or a fan of the NRA, if that matters. One more thing, in big cities like Chicago there’s a lot of “gun violence” — committed by gang members who grew up without fathers in the house. Are those shootings only a “gun problem” or are they a “fatherless problem” too? Do I think there are too many guns out there? Yes. But law-abiding people aren’t using guns to commit crimes. That’s something anti-gun Democrats — who would happily repeal the Second Amendment if they could — don’t seem (or want) to grasp.

Sir Bernie & Sir John: Since Biden has decided to drop out of the race, since that is in the best interests of the country and the Democrat party (because other Dems convinced him to do so), then why doesn’t he simply resign (like Nixon did) and turn the reins over to Kamala Harris, thus guaranteeing that historic moment of having the first black female president of the United States? If the Dems want that historic moment so badly, then what are they waiting for? —“Harris For President! But NOT Yet” Regards from The Emperor