I still wish you would revive the template you invented years prior (seriously, has it been 20 years?) - and update the list of people who are screwing America. The only problem is the dubious selections in 2024 would be more obvious - with Joe Biden and Donald Trump at the top of the list. Since Kamala has done zero, she wouldn't even make the cut. You can probably throw in a few media types like Joy Reid and a few others at Fox and CNN - but that might be construed as giving them too much credit. — David K.

Thanks, David but 100 People Who Are Screwing Up America was my least favorite book, though second biggest (behind Bias). I don’t like going after individuals and would rather go after what they say and what they stand for. But it seemed like a good idea at the time, and as I say, it did well.

It was tough watching the video this week of Mitch McConnell freezing at the podium, and having to be led away to collect himself. Between him, Dianne Feinstein, and a number of others in the Senate, I’m starting to think that age limits (not term limits) might be a good idea. What do you think? — Alex D.

I’m not in favor of either age or term limits. Sen. Grassley from Iowa is almost 90 and seems pretty sharp. That said, it may be time for McConnell and Feinstein to call it quits. It really was tough watching the McConnell video. And while we’re on the subject, John Fetterman, the senator from Pennsylvania, might also want to consider a different line of work.

Bernie, what’s your take on Greg Gutfeld’s controversial comments about the Holocaust this week, and also the backlash they’re receiving? — Ben G.