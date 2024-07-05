Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Bernie, do you give any credence to the theory that [what happened with Biden at the debate] may have been intentional? The only way to truly get rid of him was to put him on display and then let public opinion and media spin initiate the tsunami that would ultimately sweep him out. — Thomas C.

No. I’m not big on conspiracies, Thomas.

Bernie, When do you and John think Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren will realize that corporations do not pay taxes? They shift the cost to a higher price for their products? I personally believe when Hell freezes over, but I could be wrong. — Gregg H.

From John: They’ll probably realize it around the same time Donald Trump realizes that tariffs are a tax on Americans (not foreign exporters), and likewise make products more expensive. As I recently wrote, the economic illiteracy rate among our nation’s top political leaders is absolutely staggering. Unfortunately, most serious legislators have been chased out of politics, which has left Washington with a bunch of “economic populists” (on both sides) who have no sense of how functioning economies work.

From Bernie: Elizabeth Warren isn’t a fan of capitalism … so it follows that she’s not a fan of corporations. This enables her to not want to consider the reality that, as you say, corporations will shift the cost of higher taxes on to their customers. As for Biden: I don’t think he’s given this (or just about anything else) much serious thought.

The ONE person who knows Joe Biden's mental condition better than anyone also happens to be the ONE person even a stubborn Joe would listen to: Jill Biden. Curious if you have any thoughts on why Jill would agree to her husband serving another 4-year term? The only plausible explanation I can think of is that Joe planned on stepping down after winning & pardoning Hunter. Otherwise, any opinions of Jill just reached a whole new low. — Ryan

I have no inside information but I think she likes being married to the President of the United States. As for the theory about Joe stepping down after winning: Not buying it Ryan. I think if he won he’d stay as long as he could, which might be just 10 minutes. If he stays in the race and loses, he could still pardon his son.

I just read Jonathan Turley’s column for The Hill about the SCOTUS J6 “obstruction” decision. He opines that J6 was just a riot, or at least unlawful entry/trespass, not an insurrection. What I saw live on TV that day sure looked like an insurrection to me- “a violent uprising against an authority or government.“ I’ve always liked reading Turley’s opinions so I’m surprised with this opinion. What say you, John and Bernie? — Rick H.