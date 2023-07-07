Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying members. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Let’s get started:

It is scary that three people were confirmed to be justices who have so little understanding of the constitution and actually believe the Executive Branch proposes and disposes. Do they not understand that disposing is the job of the Legislative Branch? How could they get it so wrong? — lensattic

I’m even more concerned that big-name members of Congress and a lot of people in the general public don’t have a clue was to the role of the Court. They think the Justices have an obligation to rule in a way that satisfies partisans — and both sides are guilty of this. But now, because the Court has a conservative majority, it’s liberals who are yelling the loudest — and calling into question the legitimacy of the Supreme Court. Interesting since it’s been the left that’s been arguing that conservatives are a threat to democracy.

Bernie, For your upcoming column, could you consider focusing some light on another aspect of this larger question of college admissions. Namely....legacy admissions. It's been running under the radar for years, indeed likely decades or even centuries, where the rich (Rep, Dem, whatever) merely buy their kids an admission no matter how capable they may be or incapable they may be. — Andrew M.

In some cases, kids whose parents went to the school would have gotten in anyway. They may in fact have been qualified applicants. But in some cases, legacy admissions is another name for what it is — white affirmative action.

Bernie, What do you think about President Biden’s refusal to even acknowledge the existence of his own granddaughter — the one Hunter fathered from a prior relationship? I get that the relationship (or lack there of) is a personal family matter, but it’s reportedly been part of a deliberate political strategy for Biden to tell people he has 6 grandchildren when he actually has 7. It feels pretty sleazy to me. — Ben G.