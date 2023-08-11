Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying members. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Let’s get started:

With Americans turning to media that gives them news and information that confirms their beliefs are we going to see more extremists or cartoon characters like Ilhan Omar and Marjorie Taylor Greene get elected? — Vince L.

They’ll get elected because they represent districts that reflect their views — and they in turn reflect the views of the district. That said, in general a lot of news consumers, as you say, pick information sources that confirm their preexisting beliefs. And yes, that leads to more extremism. And that doesn’t do much to help moderate candidates.

In light of ALLLLL that's going on in the legal/criminal world of DJ Trump and J Biden, this is a relatively light and (maybe) unimportant observation. However, I continually note that in the past months--perhaps years since Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 election, there are NO Trump family members anywhere. I did see Don Jr once on O'Reilly but the rest are not on any media with any comments or opinions (or support, I guess). In previous years, I knew more about Eric, Lara, Don, Jr, Kimberly, Ivanka, Jared (and kids), and Melania than my own family members. She seems to have faded into obscurity. Do you think this is a permanent situation or will they suddenly be on every news show that will have them if he's the nominee. Me thinks - they're (hopefully) staying away. Thanks as always. —Phyllis C.

You nailed it, Phyllis. They’re all off the political radar by choice. One orator may pop up at some point along the road to the election, but like Ivanka they’ve decided to stay out of politics this time around. I suspect it’s because maybe even they know Donald is off the rails.

Joe Biden did not need to receive any funds for him to be guilty of bribery. That Hunter received funds in exchange for actions by his father is an obvious quid-pro-quo. It is startling that VP Biden admitted to pressuring (blackmailing) Ukrainian officials to the benefit of Burisma. He delivered what they wanted. — lensattic