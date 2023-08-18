Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying members. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Let’s get started:

[Regarding Suzanne Scott], Does anyone recall Rebekah Brooks? Seems to me that Rupert Murdoch has a tropism --unfortunately destructive, it appears-- for such women. Possibly the quick $800M settlement reflects Murdoch’s reluctance to relive such events on this side of the Atlantic. — Andrew M.

We’ll see if Suzanne Scott survives … after Rupert finishes paying off everyone who’s suing Fox.

Both DeSantis and Christie are currently pushing hard the message that Donald Trump is “afraid” to debate them. DeSantis’ PAC even has a very good ad they made on it. I think it’s a very smart political move, with only upside for non-Trump candidates. What do you think? — Ben G.

First, Ben, I think Donald would be foolish to join the debate, on strategic grounds only. He has more to lose than to gain. But … he may take the bait to prove he’s not afraid. That would be his ego talking. For the sake of the country, he should be in the debate; the frontrunner has that kind of obligation. But let me end with a question, Ben: When did Donald Trump ever put the country’s interests before his own?

Trump has now been indicted four times, and I have a thousand questions. I'll just ask one here for both of you - How much of this is Democrats trying to jail and endanger their primary political opponent, and how much of this is Trump not being able to shut up or get out of his own way? — Steve R.