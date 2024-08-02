Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

When submitting questions for the weekly Q&As, please limit your questions to just a few sentences (three or four tops). We’ve received complaints from subscribers about the length of these sessions. People don’t mind long answers so much, but they don’t like having to read through long-winded, often commentary-filled questions to get to those answers. Thank you, and we appreciate your help and understanding.

Bernie, Due to the foreshadowing everywhere I look, I see some bit of a good chance we must listen to Kamala's cackling for the next four years. How do you see America's future in general, if that should happen? I am not voting either... —🌹Bam

Depends on how the Senate and House go. If she wins but has to accommodate a GOP Congress, she’ll be more moderate than her history would indicate. If the Dems win it all, she may very well revert to her progressive ways. And if Donald doesn’t straighten out his act soon, it could happen.

Trump has Zero interest in appealing to anyone outside of his MAGA base. The Vance pick is the best evidence of this. I'm not sure if it's delusional (e.g. "How can I lose? - look at all the people at my rallies!"), if he simply doesn't care if he wins or not, or he is physically and mentally incapable of behaving any other way. I'm thinking a combination of all three. What say you, Bernie & John? — John M.

From John: Hi John. He’s definitely delusional in many respects (narcissism tends to do that to a person). I’ve heard a number of people argue that he’d rather be the king of the GOP than the leader of the country, and I think they make some really good points. But I do think he wants to win this election (if only for the self-pardons and prestige), as evidenced by his constantly changing positions and ridiculous promises that all seem targeted at the broader electorate. His big problem is that everyone knows who he is, and if they ever start to forget, he reminds them with his self-defeating behavior (which he indeed has trouble controlling, and only gets worse when he feels more desperate).

From Bernie: I’m with you John on option 1 and 3 — but not 2. I think he did figure (when running against Biden) that there was no way he could lose. And I believe he’s incapable of behaving any other way. But I don’t believe he doesn’t care if he wins or not. But overall, I think you pretty much nailed it.

Bernie and John: To quote a great author, is this the beginning of a "slobbering love affair" between the MSM and Kamala Harris? Or is this just the honeymoon phase of a more normal relationship within the Democrat-Media Complex? — Steve R.

From John: I think that slobbering love affair is already on display, and I suspect it will remain throughout the campaign. I’m less convinced it would continue on into her presidency if she wins, like it did with Obama. The mainstream media will always lean left, of course, but I don’t think liberal journalists find her nearly as mesmerizing as they did Obama.

From Bernie: Cliche alert: Time will tell. It could go either way — slobbering or merely the honeymoon phase. I don’t want to jump to conclusions — not right now. Second cliche alert: Stay tuned.

A new Harris campaign ad argues that Kamala Harris is fighting to fix our broken immigration system, and that Donald Trump is trying to stop her. It’s almost impressive in its shamelessness, but I’m wondering if you guys think it could possibly be effective. — Ben G.