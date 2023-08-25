Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying members. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Bernie, I won't take you on the merry-go-round again. You know how I feel and I know how you feel. Liz Cheney??? I can't think of ANYONE I like / respect less in the Republican party and I don't think I'm alone. The "hearings" regarding January 6 were a joke. You approve of that type of predetermined, grandstanding, witchhunt type of process? Go ahead and dislike Trump, I can live with that. However, lionizing LC for the patent unfairness of the process she presided over is a little difficult to understand. — Thomas C.

I’m not blindly supporting the process. I wish it had not been so controversial. My comments were aimed entirely at what Liz Cheney said about dishonor — and I’m with her all the way on that. But reasonable people may disagree, my friend.

Bernie, this “system” of measured tolerance for theft can’t possibly have a good ending. It’s inevitable someone will think they’re doing the right thing by shooting a fleeing felon and end up on death row for “doing the right thing”. What the hell are lawmakers thinking by relaxing crime standards and creating a scaled system of allowable felonies? The world I came from was either right or wrong, not some imaginary space in the middle. We are truly going down the drain if we continue to quietly tolerate this insanity. — Larry H.

The end often comes not with a bang but a whimper. And looting may seem like that whimper — small stuff — but as long as looters can walk into stores, take whatever they want, walk out, no cops, no punishment, no nothing … well, that’s how civilization begins to unravel. And it’s happening before our eyes.

Bernie and John: I am more convinced than ever that we are not a serious country. Case in point is that we support candidates who are not electable and aren’t serious about governing. Vivek Ramaswamy speaks well and advocates for conservative principles, but he hasn’t done the hard political work of governors like Ron DeSantis or Nikki Haley. On the other side, AOC and the Squad would rather influence policy through social media than actual legislation. Of course, Trump is in a category by himself with his own brand of bluster and cult-of-personality. When will we as voters start noticing again that complaining is easy, governing is hard, and anything close to the former just gives us a sugar high with little long-term satisfaction? — Steve R.