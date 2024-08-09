Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

When submitting questions for the weekly Q&As, please limit your questions to just a few sentences (three or four tops). We’ve received complaints from subscribers about the length of these sessions. People don’t mind long answers so much, but they don’t like having to read through long-winded, often commentary-filled questions to get to those answers. Thank you, and we appreciate your help and understanding.

Let's get started:

Sir Bernie & Sir John: it appears that for the past four years that Kamala Harris was the “Border Czar.” Ok, I realize there is no job with that official title, but until recently it appeared that most news outlets and commentators agreed that Biden appointed her in charge of the border. Now the mainstream media and liberal pundits are claiming that this is conservative misinformation and that Harris’ job was simply to research WHY so many foreigners wish to come to America. Okay so which is it? Have the conservatives been misleading us all this time or are the liberal pundits misleading us NOW since it appears Harris has not been doing her job all this time? —“Misinformation BORDERS on Biased Commenting” regards from The Emperor

From John: Hi Emperor. Harris’s media allies are using a semantics argument to distance her from a responsibility that President Biden very publicly assigned her. What’s amusing to me is that everyone (including Harris) knew at the time that it was going to come back to bite her politically. I remember people joking back then that Biden had done that as payback for Harris inferring during the Democratic primary that he was a racist.

From Bernie: Gee, Your Highness, I don’t remember any of those liberal commentators complaining when she was widely referred to as “border czar.” Only when the title became inconvenient are they claiming conservative misinformation. George Orwell, wherever the great man is, must be smiling.

Bernie and John, On January 6, I was watching TV mid-morning, and in Congress there were two Republican speakers speaking against what President Trump was trying to do. Then it moved on to Republicans that spoke in favor of what he was doing. BUT none of that was showing on ABC NBC CBS or public TV. They (all networks) resorted to commentaries and did not show what was happening in Congress. I was so pissed off I went to the radio and I couldn’t find any station to carry the rest of it. I was so pissed off, if I was in the group that was listing to whatever they were listening, and couldn’t get any more information except liberal commentaries. I personally think that’s why the crowd became so upset as I did and they started to riot. If I was there, I would’ve been caught into it. —Conrad P.

From John: I’m not sure I’m following your logic, Conrad. Are you suggesting that the Jan. 6 rioters rioted because there wasn’t enough positive media coverage of what Trump was doing that day, beforehand (whipping up the crowd, going off on Mike Pence and Congress, etc.)? No, I think the people who invaded the Capitol and participated in violence that day were upset because Trump had conned them into believing the election had been stolen.

From Bernie: Conrad, my man … come on! Are we supposed to believe that the knuckle heads who stormed the Capitol were mad because they were getting only part of the story on TV and radio? This is too ridiculous for me to take seriously. And while we’re on the subject, if you kept switching channels you wouldn’t know what was on one TV channel when you were watching another TV channel. So your entire premise is suspect. As Daly points out: They rioted because Trump conned them into believing the election had been stolen. And in case you’re wondering, Conrad — it wasn’t.

Curious on your thoughts….. on the Secret Service review…. This whole process, start to finish, smacks of the raging incompetence of far too many of government agencies. For the Secret Service to sit there blithely answering questions as if it was all just an oversight review is repulsive. A civilian is dead, two others critically wounded, and a Presidential candidate nearly assassinated is not status quo gone awry. It’s incompetence or coverup at its highest levels. There should be a thorough housecleaning lest there be more of the same going forward. — Larry H.