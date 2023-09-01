Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying members. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Let’s get started:

Bernie, IMO the next debate should be cut down to four, Haley, DeSantis, Pence and Christie. The RNC must get serious about culling the field quickly. — lensattic

I’m with you about wanting a much smaller field, but we can’t expect the RNC to decide who makes the cut. That would cause a lot more problems than it would solve. Nobody would be happy with who they pick — and who they leave out.

Just read an opinion column in New York Times from David Brooks. He extols Nikki Haley’s performance in the debates—saying that he feels she could be the Trump alternative. Have to say I never expected to agree but I’m coming around. Frankly, pre-debate, I thought she might be the first to drop out. I’m pleasantly surprised to say since her performance, I believe she could be the ONE! I saw her on a morning talk show the day after and I was further impressed. (My imagination has even gone to Nikki Haley/Tim Scott ticket.) Your thoughts appreciated! —Phyllis C.

In my last column, Phyllis, I said I thought Nikki Haley won the debate. I like her a lot. But I’m not sure she could beat Donald Trump for the nomination. Why? Because I’m not at all sure anyone could beat Donald Trump for the nomination. No matter what he does, no matter how many times he’s indicted, even if he’s convicted, I think he’d still be in the lead. It’s called a Cult of Personality.

Bernie and John: I know you don’t like either of these guys, but what do you think was the best thing that Trump and Biden did/have-done as president? — Ben G.