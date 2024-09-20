Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Bernie, Both Trump and Harris lied through their teeth during their debate. Don’t they have campaign staffers that could fact check their talking points beforehand? Or do they not care about deceiving the American voters? — Rob O.

I really believe they do not care about deceiving the American voter. I think they’re counting on voters being easily fooled. Staff could easily fact-check their talking points beforehand. They don’t because there’s no penalty for lying. It’s wrong but if it works, they’ll continue doing it.

Bernie, do you agree with me that the independent media is the best way to go for consumers of journalism? According to Pew Research, the corporate media is the second least trusted group in the country, with the only group considered less trusted being Hollywood. I have not watched cable news since O'Reilly left. I haven't watched network news in decades. I subscribe to many independent journalists, including you and O'Reilly. But most of the others are actually liberal Democrat journalists who are still actually "liberal" and still actually "journalists.' I am talking about Glenn Greenwald, Michael Schellenberger, Bari Weiss, Nelly Bowles, Eli Lake, Matt Taibbi and others. Do you have an opinion on this independent media trend? After all, you are part of it. — Joseph R.

I haven’t watched network news for a long, long time, either, Joseph. And while I do watch cable news I’m aware of the crap I’m watching. You’re onto something regarding independent journalists — and I thank you for taking into account what I say and write; much appreciated — but I don’t follow them. There’s just so many hours in the day and I try not to let the news consume me. Hope you understand. And thanks again, Joseph.

Mr. G and Mr. D... would like your take on my strong (but probably mistaken) feeling that Donald Trump doesn't really want to win another term. He may want to lose, blame everyone except himself and retire to 18/36 holes a day at one of his many courses. In that scenario, those who support him and those who don't would probably not change their perception of him (hero/leader/patriot etc... loser/felon/narcissist etc.). If true and if he's only thinking of himself, he’s neglecting how this might affect Congress, the Supreme Court, national security etc. — Michael S.