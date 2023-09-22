Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Let’s get started:

Bernie, with all the accusations including those of the whistleblowers, one can say there is smoke in the air without saying a fire has been seen. Nevertheless, D’s continue to hold there is no smoke even in the face of a majority of voters believing there is. Is there a point where they embarrass themselves by denying there is smoke? — lensattic

Good question, Len. They may very well embarrass themselves to non-partisans — but if the smoke turns into a raging fire …. and Joe is caught up in it … they’ll just come up with some BS so they don’t look like fools. That said, as of now, it is in fact only smoke. Stay tuned.

Let’s not forget Americans’ passion for an underdog story. I’ve recently begun hearing people say they would sit out the election given the Trump/Biden rematch now saying they will vote for Trump so he can pardon himself from the injustice being done to him. That took me back a bit, but much like Hollywood films of the past it hit me that Americans LOVE an underdog story. — Jerome B.

I’m not buying it, Jerome. Anyone who says he’ll vote for Trump so he can pardon himself “from the injustice being done to him” would not sit out the election in the first place. That person sounds like a Trump voter from the jump.

Bernie, one piece of interesting information that these polls fail to capture: lots of younger voters, thanks to people like Joe Rogan, will not vote for Biden this time around. They see him as an old, incompetent, doofus who is quite frankly an embarrassment. They may not vote for Trump either but I expect their turnout to be tepid at best. This somewhat cancels out the people like yourself who are conservative but will sit it out if Trump is your choice. Biden has done an awful job running the country and even the low information voter is starting to figure this out. Joe Rogan and others are a new variable to ponder. — Thomas C.