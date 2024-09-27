Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Donald Trump has chickened out of a second debate, probably because he knows Kamala will walk all over him. Who does that hurt most? Also Trump has declared he will not run for president if he loses this election. Well that doesn't mean anything coming from a habitual liar; he won't concede if he does lose, so, we can expect him to run again in 2028, right? — FDM

I’m not nearly as sure as you are, FDM, about Trump running again in 2028. There are times when I’m not sure he really wants to run in 2024 — that he’s simply going through the motions. As for the non-debate: Trump said something “interesting” the other day — that he doesn’t want to debate Kamala Harris because she’s so bad at debating. Donald obviously thinks we’re a bunch of dopes who actually think that makes sense. But Harris may be pushing for another debate if her campaign’s secret poll numbers are telling her that she’s in trouble — and needs to knock Trump out or he may wind up winning.

Outstanding interview and hard truths, including rare identification of the media bias root cause IMO - that confirmation bias is what most consumers want. Question though - to the 10 of us who actually want fair news & the truth, what do you recommend? All I can think is to effectively build my own personal newsroom by following such diverse opinions on Twitter (almost like a News Index 500). — Ryan

Read more than one news source … NYT AND the WSJ for example. If you listen to Fox also listen to CNN. If you get your news on cable from NewsNation you’ll be okay. It’s by far the best cable news outlet; the most fair. As for social media sites, I know next to nothing (which is how I like it).

I listen to Bill O’Reilly and subscribe to you, Bernie, but am beginning to believe ALL of my fellow listeners would not vote for Kamala. So I may have joined another echo chamber and nothing you or Bill say will change a vote. Have I got it wrong? — lensattic

I don’t try to influence voters. I say what I think and they can do whatever they want. That said, just about everyone at this point has his or her mind made up — so nothing Bill or certainly I say will influence them. But I’m pretty sure there aren’t a lot of Kamala fans in Bill’s audience — and probably mine either. As for undecided voters: I don’t think they’re getting inspiration from us either. If they can’t make up their minds between two very different candidates, who knows what will influence them to vote for one or the other.

Bernie, do you have any thoughts on the Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr. story? My main thought is: Gross! — Alex D.