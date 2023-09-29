Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Mr. Goldberg: I recently watched a documentary about Gov. Jerry Brown where an interview you did with him was featured. Given the growing chorus of Democrats calling for Joe Biden to step aside, do you think we could see a Democratic primary similar to 1980 where both Kennedy and Brown challenged Biden? Is it possible that either party would ever let something like that happen again? — Michael R.

Not likely, Michael, but possible. Possible because Joe Biden is a particularly weak candidate who almost nobody wants to run again. If he falters, if he falls down or forgets where he is, then we may very well see the scenario you described. But I’m only talking about the immediate future. You asked if a challenge could “ever happen again.” Ever is a long time, so no predictions on that. Question for you: Did I make sense in the interview? Did Jerry Brown?

Bernie, who do you think fared best in Wednesday’s GOP debate? — Ben G.

I’m not sure it matters, Ben. I’m writing a column about this for Monday… and I’m saying that it doesn’t look like anybody knocked off Trump’s crown. That said, I always like Christie even though you have a better chance of winning the nomination. Nikki Haley always comes off as knowledgeable, but I think she also came off as angry. But, as I say, not sure it matters. Trump may have won yet again.

Bernie I respectfully disagree with you on one important point. We do live in a country and perhaps a world where "up is down, and east is west, and black is white." This is the exact reason why Trump has such a passionate following. Many of us are tired of the "Alice in Wonderland" world that is happening right before our eyes and we see Trump as the best chance to bring back traditional America. I know you and many of the people on this site believe that Trump is the problem rather than a potential solution. That is your right of course. I'll fall back on the same general question Ronald Reagan posed years ago, are you better off now than you were (when Trump was President in this modern example)? The honest answer is "NO." — Thomas C.