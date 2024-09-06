Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

A quick reminder first

When submitting questions for the weekly Q&As, please limit your questions to just a few sentences (three or four tops). We’ve received complaints from subscribers about the length of these sessions. People don’t mind long answers so much, but they don’t like having to read through long-winded, often commentary-filled questions to get to those answers. Thank you, and we appreciate your help and understanding.

Let’s get started:

Hi Bernie and John, as an unregistered Republican, which I believe you both are, what is the single most important thing you can do as an individual to ensure that the 2 major political parties don't keep churning out dud candidates for president in the foreseeable future? Vote maybe? — FDM

From John: I’m a conservative independent, and was a Republican for 16 years before that. Being unaffiliated, I can vote in my state in either party’s primary (but not both). This year I voted for Nikki Haley in the GOP primary, and four years ago I voted for Amy Klobuchar in the Democratic primary (since there wasn’t really a Republican primary, and Klobuchar was the least scary viable Democrat at the point). A few years back, when my state used a caucus system, I advocated for candidates, and twice served as a Republican delegate at the state assembly, where we voted on the party’s state and presidential nominees. So, I’ve done an awful lot as a voter to shape GOP leadership. I also donate to preferred primary candidates (typically small amounts, mostly for the purpose of keeping them on debate stages to make their case). As a political writer, I share my honest views on candidates, issues, policies, etc., which may or may not sway others’ opinions.

What’s really needed, I believe, is for the parties to reform their primary systems, and more voters to participate in the primaries. But there’s not much I can do as an individual to make that happen. Right now, the Trump-led GOP has more in common with Bernie Sanders than Ronald Reagan, and I hope that changes.

From Bernie: Daly, as usual, was smart and comprehensive. He covered many basis. I’ll keep it brief: Vote in primary elections. The problem has been that the most partisan voters on both sides show up and everybody else, not so much. If you want better candidates, vote in primaries and tell your like-minded friends to do the same.

99% of the voting public starts off as low information voters casting a ballot on family tradition and feelings. Looking back, I know I was, and I still am to some extent. Over time most gravitate to political silos to reaffirm the best of their side to judge the worst of the other side. Can we honestly say that the vast majority of voters are anything but low information voters? — Scott K.

Very interesting perspective, Scott. Excellent point and out-of-the-box way of looking at the issue of low information voters. So, having said all that, you can surmise that I think you’re onto something. BUT …

I started out as a Democrat, coming from a blue collar family. I just followed in my parents footsteps and yes, you’re right, didn’t give it much though. UNTIL ..

I started thinking on my own and broke from my past. I suspect I’m not the only one who has that story to tell. But largely, you’re right. Just not entirely.

Gentlemen...always enjoy your perspective on things. Thanks for your thoughts. I was all in with Nikki Haley, but as we know, that didn't turn out as I had hoped. Bernie, you said you won't vote, and I understand and respect that. John, I believe you said you were going to write in a name. Those are two valid options. However, it's a fact that this is going to end with either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump becoming the next POTUS. Here's the question, and I apologize up front for asking, but in your minds, is there a lesser of two evils in this situation? — Mark S.