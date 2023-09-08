Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Let's get started:

I guess perhaps this is high hopes BUT is it possible Trump does not have this strong enormous following purported? What makes us soooooo sure? All my conservative friends (even the diehard Florida conservatives) say no way this time! — Phyllis C.

I’d like to think you’re onto something, Phyllis, but I don’t think you are. Every poll, all by big league pollsters, tell us Trump will likely get the nomination. Could ALL the polls be wrong? Anything is possible, but highly unlikely. Sorry.

I just read Bernie that Real Sports will end after 29 seasons. Your thoughts? — Tim H.

I’m not going to pretend that it saddens me. It doesn’t. The show had seven correspondents and six of them were lefties — three of them playing deep left field. On our year-end shows, where we often talked about the nexus between sports and what’s going on in America, I was the diversity. I said that people tune into sports because they want to get away from the daily barrage of politics — not be told that America is a systemically racist country. I told Bryant that I tuned into an NHL playoff game, but tuned out after — during the pre-game ceremony — one of the hockey players said, “Racism is everywhere.” I wanted to watch a hockey game, not be told that America is a crummy country — because if racism is everywhere, the United States would be a crummy country. Gumbel’s response to me: “Racism IS everywhere.” No one on the panel said a word. No one was going to challenge THE ANCHORMAN. That’s when I quit. And I’m glad I did.

Bernie, didn't you just say last week say that you dislike talking about race? I have so much to say but this is not the place for nuance or a deep discussion on the matter of race in politics. However, I will stipulate that you may be correct with your points. But I have a simple question for you. Does the right not also play the politics of the race game? Trump starts every rant on Fani Willis, the Fulton County, GA District Attorney, by calling her racist. And I have never heard one person on the right challenge him on that. I don't see anything she is doing as racially motivated. But maybe I am missing something. I could give more examples but that would probably be a wasted effort. So I will let my question stand on its own and wait for your reply. — Douglas S.