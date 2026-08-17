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Let’s face it — the Democratic Party’s leadership is moribund. The party’s energy, it’s excitement, is on the progressive left. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the Senate, and Hakeem Jeffries, his counterpart in the House, produce as much energy and excitement as nap time in a nursing home.

Van Jones, the CNN commentator, nailed it when he said that “The Democratic Party is now Blockbuster” — and referring to the young social democrats who have been winning recently, he said: “These kids are Netflix.”

The “Netflix” gang wants to fundamentally change America. By now you know their whacky, pie-in-the-sky laundry list: open borders, no prisons, defund the police and the defense department, abolish ICE, allow the federal government to take over major corporations. As for capitalism: They want to put a stake in its heart and bury it.

Despite all that, a Gallup poll found that while only 42 percent of Democrats view capitalism favorably — 66 percent have a favorable view of socialism.

I’m guessing that a lot of voters who support democratic socialists — especially younger voters — never heard of Margaret Thatcher, and have no idea that she said the problem with socialism is that sooner or later you run out of other people’s money.