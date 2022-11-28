Biden v Trump -- Again?
With a Little Luck, They'll Both Lose
Donald Trump, as you know, says he’s running again for president. Joe Biden says he “intends” to run. If the 2024 presidential race comes down to a contest between those two, I know what I’ll be doing on Election Day: sitting out the presidential election, as I did in 2016 and 2020.
Here’s my thinking: I can’t vote for Biden or any other Democrat because…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.