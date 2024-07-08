For months leading up to the presidential debate, Joe Biden’s campaign team, along with his surrogates in the Democratic Party, kept peddling the same message: that they had seen him operate behind closed doors and they could confidently tell voters that he was in top mental shape. They wanted us to believe that he was so sharp that he could teach a master’s class in quantum physics while on a break from solving quadratic equations.

They asked us to believe them and not the images of Joe Biden we saw on the news — the ones that showed a frail president who often seemed lost. And when “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley asked Biden what he would tell critics who say that because of his age he’s “unfit for the job,” Biden smiled and simply said, “Watch me.”

Well, more than 50 million Americans did watch, and now we know what many of us had long suspected, that Biden’s allies misled — (a nice way of saying “lied to”) —the American people about the president’s mental acuity, that they put his (and their) political interests above the interests of the country.