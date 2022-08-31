Biden’s “Debt Relief”, the Mar-a-Lago Raid, and the Midterms

Episode 12 of "The No BS Zone" with Bernie Goldberg and John Daly

John A. Daly
and
Bernard Goldberg
1
2

Welcome to episode 12 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly. Today, the two discuss Biden’s “debt relief” policy, the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid, and the midterms.

Show Notes:

–This episode was recorded prior to the DOJ's court filing late Tuesday night, where the department responded to Donald Trump's request for a special master.

Editor’s Note:

Watch with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.