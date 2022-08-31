Biden’s “Debt Relief”, the Mar-a-Lago Raid, and the Midterms
Episode 12 of "The No BS Zone" with Bernie Goldberg and John Daly
Welcome to episode 12 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly. Today, the two discuss Biden’s “debt relief” policy, the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid, and the midterms.
Show Notes:
–This episode was recorded prior to the DOJ's court filing late Tuesday night, where the department responded to Donald Trump's request for a special master.
Editor’s Note:
Watch with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.