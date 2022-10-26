Biden's Pandering, the Midterms, and Hunter's Legal Woes
Episode 16 of "The No BS Zone" with Bernie Goldberg and John Daly
Welcome to episode 16 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly. Today, the two discuss President Biden’s pandering and unconvincing messaging to voters, the midterms, and Hunter Biden’s legal challenges.
The holidays are coming up. Why not gift a Bernard Goldberg membership to a friend or family member?
Editor’s note: if you want to leave a …
Watch with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.