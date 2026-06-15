We’re just a few weeks away from July 4th — a day that marks 250 years of American independence. Think about that for a moment. Two hundred and fifty years. That’s a remarkable milestone for any nation, but especially for one that began as a risky experiment in self-government.

It should be a time for celebration. A time, no matter how brief, to set our differences aside and come together — not as Democrats or Republicans, not as liberals or conservatives, but simply as Americans.

So why do I think it won’t be that easy?

Because somewhere along the way, we stopped merely disagreeing with one another and started seeing one another as enemies.