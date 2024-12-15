Hi everyone.

We wanted to announce some changes coming to BernardGoldberg.com in 2025, including a new feature (more on that in a minute)!

First, a little housekeeping business… There will be a change to the paid-subscription rate (which will NOT affect those of you who are currently paying subscribers; your current rate is grandfathered in for as long as you decide to remain a subscriber).

Starting on January 1, for NEW paying subscribers, the monthly rate will go from $5 to $6, and the annual rate will go from $43.20 to $50. This is the first rate-change we’ve made since moving to Substack a few years ago, and the modest increase will go toward the costs associated with keeping this site updated with fresh commentary and insight (including columns, audio commentary, and video commentary).

If you’re a free subscriber, now’s a great time to upgrade to the paid experience

Paying subscribers enjoy lots of good stuff that free subscribers don’t, including exclusive columns, audio and video content, and access to the comment section (which is a smart, fun, and sometimes feisty community). If you upgrade to a paid subscription BEFORE January 1, you’ll lock in a $5 monthly plan, or better yet a $43.20 annual plan (which amounts to just $3.60 a month)!

It’s as easy as clicking on the button below and bumping up your subscription!

Upgrade now!

Let us know if you have any questions.

Now, onto the new feature!

Starting in January, paid subscribers (in addition to Bernie’s weekly columns, Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone podcast/videocast, and his Off the Cuff audio commentaries) will receive Bernie’s Time Machine.

What on earth is Bernie’s Time Machine? We’re glad you asked!

It’s a passion project of sorts, inspired by feedback we’ve received from subscribers over the years who’ve enjoyed Bernie’s insight on historical moments in areas of journalism, politics, sports and more. That includes personal history from Bernie’s decades as a national journalist and analyst.

Every week, Bernie will explore a different moment, usually with accompanying video, where he’ll express his thoughts at the time, and his thoughts now. You don’t want to miss out!

Upgrade now!

To better focus on this new feature, Bernie will be stepping away from the Friday Q&A (which has taken up a lot of his time over the years). John Daly will be taking over that feature, and is exploring extending it to include guest Q&As from notable individuals (stay tuned). He’ll come up with a snappy new name for the weekly installment.

2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year. We hope you’ll join us for it!