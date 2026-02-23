Checking in From Principles First

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00TranscriptChecking in From Principles FirstEpisode 46 of "The Daly Express" with John A. Daly.John A. DalyFeb 23, 2026ShareTranscriptToday on the Daly Express, I do a quick podcast check-in from Principles First in National Harbor. Show Notes (organizations mentioned in this episode):Principles FirstSociety for the Rule of LawNo Cap FundAmerican Values Coalition ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Daly ExpressAuthor/writer John A. Daly explores political and cultural topics. Author/writer John A. Daly explores political and cultural topics. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeJohn A. DalyRecent EpisodesHaley Byrd Wilt on Covering the U.S. CongressNov 24, 2025 • John A. DalyJay Caruso on the Right's Antisemitism Problem, Politics as a Religion, and Government RestraintNov 6, 2025 • John A. DalyJay Nordlinger on Free Speech Consistency, Young Republicans, and the Nobel Peace PrizeOct 21, 2025 • John A. DalyKimberly Ross on RFK Jr. Quackery, Candidate Quality, and What Men Are Good ForOct 3, 2025 • John A. DalyDavid French on the Epstein Files, the Manosphere, Movies, and More!Jul 23, 2025 • John A. DalyMike Nelson on Iran and the State of Non-InterventionismJun 26, 2025 • John A. DalyAndy Levy on Red Eye, Greg Gutfeld, Becoming a Lefty, and MoreMay 29, 2025 • John A. Daly