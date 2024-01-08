I guess it was just a matter of time. There’s just so much pressure even a Harvard University president can endure. So Claudine Gay finally resigned after growing criticism over the way she responded to antisemitism on campus, and more recently, to allegations that kept cropping up that she was guilty of plagiarism.

She served at the helm of Harvard for only six months, the shortest stint of any president of the school since its founding in 1636.

As recently as Dec. 12, the Harvard Corporation stuck by its embattled president, stating that, “Our extensive deliberations affirm our confidence that President Gay is the right leader to help our community heal and to address the very serious societal issues we are facing.’”

Apparently she was the right leader right up until she wasn’t. Soon after she resigned, Al Sharpton played the only card in his deck.

“President Gay’s resignation is about more than a person or a single incident,” Sharpton said in a statement. “This is an attack on every Black woman in this country who’s put a crack in the glass ceiling.”

Never mind that Gay couldn’t bring herself to condemn genocide against Jews as a violation of the student code of conduct. “It depends on the context,” she told a congressional committee. Never mind, too, that she repeatedly plagiarized the work of other scholars. If a Harvard student had been found guilty of plagiarizing just once there’s a good chance he’d be thrown out of school. If he had done it as many times as Gay had, he’d be put on the terror watch list.