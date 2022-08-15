Hi everyone.

If you originally set up your Bernard Goldberg premium membership through Patreon, and you just came to BernardGoldberg.com, only to discover that the website looks a heck of a lot different than it used to, let me first confirm that you’re not crazy. It is different. We’ve moved from a WordPress-based website to a Substack-based website. (a move we’ve been describing at the top of website columns for weeks).

What does that mean for Patreon members like you?

Not much.

You’ll continue to receive new columns, new “Off the Cuff” audio commentaries, new “No BS Zone” video-casts, and new Q&A sessions via email (just like before).

You can also still read, listen to, or watch ALL of these features (as well as comment under them) on my Patreon page, where you originally signed up.

Here’s a button to get there:

Go to my Patreon page

What you’ll no longer be able to do is access the aforementioned features here on BernardGoldberg.com (unless you want to switch from a Patreon membership to a Substack membership, which I’ll talk about in a minute).

Why did we make this change?

The old website was very out of date, was prone to problems, had a number of performance issues (including with speed), and was difficult to customize (especially for some new features we’ve been exploring).

Both Patreon and Substack, however, provide exactly what we want. And since our analytic records showed that most Patreon members were accessing my content through email or my Patreon page anyway, we decided to move BernardGoldberg.com over to Substack.

What if you really want to access my content through BernardGoldberg.com (instead of email or the Patreon page)?

A premium Substack membership includes all the same content as a premium Patreon membership. If you’d like to switch from Patreon to Substack (to access content here on BernardGoldberg.com), send me a private message through Patreon. We’ll look up how much time you have left on your Patreon membership, and comp you that amount of time here on the Substack website.

What about the old Discus comment section on the old website?

You should still be able to access it directly, but it will no longer be attached to my website. Both Substack and Patreon have their own comment sections (which members have been using for a long time), and both are available to premium members.

What if you have a question that wasn’t answered on this page?

Just leave it in the comment section below, and it will be answered by me or one of my staff. Thank you!