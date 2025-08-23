Just about any time I remark about how exhausted I am by the culture war, a fellow rightie weighs in to tell me how important it is that we, as a society, fight back against efforts to destroy traditional American values.

It’s a fine sounding talking point — even righteous. On a number of fronts, I’d even agree with it.

But if one is so passionate about defending something that they’re willing to “fight” for it (even in the rhetorical sense), don’t they have a responsibility to define the terms of the battle? Shouldn’t they at least ask themselves a few questions before raising their sword?

Questions like: What American value is at risk, exactly? What does victory look like, and at what cost will it come? What lesson will be taught by that victory?

You see, a big problem I have with the culture war is that the people most inclined to “fight” in it also tend to be the least likely to consider such questions. Many of them just want to fight, and if they can find a way to mold their combative urge into a cultural narrative (especially one rooted in grievance), that’s their justification for fighting.

I think of these people as cultural warmongers. And earlier this week, they took up arms against perhaps their most mundane, unwitting adversary yet: Cracker Barrel.

Yes, the restaurant chain.

What provoked this incursion? Capitalism.

Cracker Barrel’s sales have been declining for years. In the last five years alone, the company has lost half its worth. To try and turn that around, Cracker Barrel corporate decided to update their restaurants’ decor a bit, with the hope of attracting younger diners in particular (a demographic they’ve struggled with). The remodel included lighter-colored walls, darker tables, and the removal of an older-looking fellow wearing overalls from their company logo:

Cracker Barrel’s old logo (on the left) versus their new logo (on the right).

“Oh, the humanity!”

I say that only partially in jest, because according to many (especially on the political right), Cracker Barrel’s modernization of its brand amounted to a hyper-woke assault on American culture.

I wish I was joking.

“We must break the Barrel,” declared right-wing activist, Christopher Rufo, calling for “massive pressure against companies that are considering any move that might appear to be ‘wokification.’” He added, “The implicit promise: Go woke, watch your stock price drop 20 percent, which is exactly what is happening now.”

Rufo was at least right about the financials. Cracker Barrel’s stock value plunged as a result of the rebrand, and by the end of the week, almost $100 million of its market value was wiped out.

What remains unclear is what, exactly, was “woke” about Cracker Barrel’s decision.

Is it that the guy pictured on the old logo was white? Or is it possible that overalls are considered to be toxically masculine in woke circles. I honestly don’t know. But it sure would be nice to get a straight, sensible answer on this, since Rufo is calling for crippling societal retaliation against even the appearance of wokification.

Maybe Hillsdale College understands what he’s talking about, being that they went as far as likening what Cracker Barrel did to the desecration of a George Washington monument:

Unfortunately, as is usually the case when the march of cultural warmongers reaches a certain volume, politicians joined in — very awkwardly so — to feed off the situation.

Note to Senator Blackburn: You may want to review your timeline.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) weighed in as well.

“Their logo was iconic and their unique restaurants were a fixture of American culture,” lamented the congressman, who also, interestingly enough, professed to giving his “life to Christ” in a Cracker Barrel parking lot. “No one asked for this woke rebrand,” he added. “It’s time to Make Cracker Barrel Great Again.”

Donalds, too, neglected to explain what, exactly, was “woke” about the rebrand. And I’m confident that wasn’t by accident.

It seems all that matters these days is the word itself. We’re apparently at the point that “woke” can be applied to anything for any reason… and do meaningful damage.

In that sense, it reminds me a little of the Left’s reflexive application of the word “racist.” It may have been an effective political weapon for them (back before they jumped the shark with it), but boy was it bad for the country.

Anyway, I think Donalds is probably right about one thing: no one (at least outside of the company) requested a change to Cracker Barrel’s logo. What I can’t emphasize enough is that it doesn’t matter.

Cracker Barrel isn’t a public entity. It’s a private one. And under the old model, the restaurant chain was slowly going out of business. Their longtime customer base has been dying off, and otherwise abandoning them, for some time. To stay in business, they needed to try something different. And that “something,” after a lot of market research, was a relatively mild rebranding campaign to grab some attention from diners whose radar they previously weren’t on.

No one’s required to think it’s an aesthetic improvement, or even trust that it was ultimately a smart move from a business standpoint. But being inexplicably vilified as wokified stain on our culture, simply for pursuing a viable business model, is grotesquely juvenile. And frankly, I suspect the loudest voices coming after Cracker Barrel haven’t eaten at the restaurant in years (if ever), and probably never paid much attention to the old logo in the first place. I haven’t heard any of them present a better argument than nostalgic reverence for the company reverting back to its old look, and that’s because there isn’t one. Again, as the balance sheets have shown for years, nostalgic reverence wasn’t doing the trick.

What culture warmongers have done is needlessly add to the woes of an American company that employs roughly 70,000 people, making it even harder for them, at a time of rising inflation and slower hiring, to succeed. And what do those “fighters” have to show for it?

Lets revisit those questions from earlier, to try and figure it out:

Which American values have been preserved as a result of this?

What victory has been won for our culture?

What lesson has been taught? That it’s better for a company to go out of business than modestly change its look?

The answers to those questions should matter. Unfortunately, to cultural warmongers, they don’t.

Some folks just like to fight.

