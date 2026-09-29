Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

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David Omlor's avatar
David Omlor
6h

Very well written and thoughtful.

This is the sort of history/education that needs the widest exposure.

Thank you.

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ethan's avatar
ethan
4h

I feel like I could read this all week. I just might. Great as always John.

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