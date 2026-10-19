Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

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Scott Harold Kidwell's avatar
Scott Harold Kidwell
4h

I do not believe Donald Trump is a Russian asset in the traditional sense. However, his Putin envy (or what appears to be Putin envy) is weird and troubling.

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Conrad Pogorzelski's avatar
Conrad Pogorzelski
8h

President Trump is trying to keep those cost down

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