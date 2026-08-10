Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

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John D McCann's avatar
John D McCann
4h

The only explanations I can think of are a) wanting a peaceful retirement in LA, and leaving office giving Trump the middle finger may have complicated that, b) he still has some career aspirations, either directly or indirectly tied to politics, and basically didn't want to ruffle any feathers. Perhaps he's looking at a state level job in LA. Who knows?

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David Omlor's avatar
David Omlor
4h

It seems you could have made a much shorter Daly Commentary.

Just write: I hate Trump and everyone who supports him or what he wants to do. James Comney's "86-47" seashell arrangement was totally innocent.

SMH

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