Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

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David Omlor's avatar
David Omlor
8h

So sad, but so true.

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Sharon L. Hunt's avatar
Sharon L. Hunt
5h

Much blame for this tariff insanity should be upon Peter Navarro as well as Pres. Trump. I find 'ole Pete ( what is it with the Pete's in Trump's circle, anyway?) I view him as undisciplined, dishonest, and an outcast with little foresight as to the negative vs positive outcomes, and does not care. Many other economist's have a dim opinion of him.

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