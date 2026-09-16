Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

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Terrence Majerski's avatar
Terrence Majerski
8m

John...I just want to say I agree with the points in your commentary and your detailed, well-written responses to the prior comments on your commentary.

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Bob Hadley's avatar
Bob Hadley
11hEdited

"The other recent news-story of note is President Trump’s vow to send every adult U.S. citizen a check for $5,000 if — and only if — Republicans keep both the Senate and House in the midterm elections."

Of note, Bill O'Reilly said it's not a bribe because the recipients don't have to do anything, i.e. there's no quid pro quo. REALLY? Does Mr. O'Reilly think his base viewers are that stupid? Or maybe he thinks they'll want to believe his remark so much that they'll accept it without question? Or maybe Mr. O'Reilly is willfully dense when it comes to his old buddy Donald Trump.

He promised that at the so-called Mid-Term Convention when he was urging the audience - those in attendance especially but also viewers and those getting their info from right-wing screechers - to not only vote Republican but to canvass for Republicans and, yes, to vote more than once. Although on this last statement, his hardcore supporters will say "he was only joking." But he's the President of the United States delivering a primetime speech!

Although those included in his bribe were those not voting Republican, obviously for the Republicans to win the mid-terms there'd have to be collective and feverous activity.

If the bigwigs in the Democratic Party leap tall buildings to deliver the mid-terms to the Republicans, will President Trump's hardcore supporters say "He was only joking" when he reneges on his promise?

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