Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Conrad Pogorzelski's avatar
Conrad Pogorzelski
7m

John, why do you want President Trump to fail on everything?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bernard Goldberg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture