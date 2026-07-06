Nuance isn’t a word in Donald Trump’s political playbook. Neither is subtlety. That’s not how he operates. So if someone has offended him — for just about any reason — that person, as far as Trump is concerned, is a loser. Or maybe a low-IQ, horrible individual. Or a pathetic disgrace. Sometimes, he’s even treasonous, a word he recently used to describe David Sanger of the New York Times.

Now we can add “communist” to the list of Trump’s verbal salvos—a word that may come in handy as the midterm elections approach.

According to the Washington Post, “President Donald Trump denounced Democrats as communists after self-described democratic socialists won primaries in New York, previewing a new emphasis for his campaigning in this year’s midterms.”

Accusing Americans of communist sympathies didn’t start with Donald Trump. Democrats as well as Republicans threw around terms like “soft on communism” during the Cold War after World War II. In the 1950s, Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-Wis.) made a name for himself by accusing all sorts of Americans of being communists — and a few actually were.

Last month, speaking at the Faith & Freedom Coalition conference in Washington, the president said, “We have to stop this, this horrible thread of cancer that’s permeating our country called communism.”

But is this simply more name-calling, more red meat for his base — or is Donald Trump on to something this time?