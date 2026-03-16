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So far, it looks like the execution of the military action in Iran is going well — despite Iran’s attacks on its Arab neighbors, hoping they’ll grow weary and stop supporting the United States.

Iran isn’t totally defenseless yet, but the United States has imposed heavy damage to its Navy and Air Force and is bombing other military sites on a regular basis — including targets on Kharg Island, Iran’s crucial hub where it processes and exports 90 percent of its oil.

But when it comes to war, the best laid plans of presidents and generals have a way of careening off the rails. Let’s hope that’s not the case this time around. But the undeniable fact is that nobody knows how this adventure will end.

Still, that hasn’t stopped Democrats from predicting that it will all end very badly.

“It’s almost certain that Trump’s war against Iran will turn into a disaster,” says Chris Murphy (D-CT). You get the impression most Democrats feel the same way.

But Democrats now have to face their own potential disaster. They’ve already declared the war a mistake and a failure along with a disaster. But what if the war ends well for the United States? What then?